Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 5th Sept 2025

Nifty index opened gap up by over 250 points and touched intraday high of 24980 zones. It inched just few points away from the psychological 25k marks and witnessed profit booking thereafter. It remained negative to muted for the rest of the day and dropped to 24700 zones. It formed a big bearish candle on daily frame as it gave up its opening gains but has been making higher lows from the last four sessions. Now it has hold above 24700 zones for an up move towards 24850 then 25000 zones while supports can be seen at 24650 and 24500 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24500 then 24600 strike. Call writing is seen at 24900 then 25000 strike while Put writing is seen at 24800 then 24900 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24200 to 25200 zones while an immediate range between 24500 to 25000 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a strong positive note with a gap up of nearly 850 points but came under sharp profit booking right from the opening tick. Every intraday rebound was met with selling pressure highlighting weakness at higher levels. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle reinforcing the presence of overhead supply and selling pressure at elevated zones. Despite the volatility the index eventually managed to close with gains of around 180 points. Now if it manages to hold above 80500 zones, then bounce could be seen towards 81000 then 81300 zones else weakness can be seen towards 80300 and 80000 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up by more than 300 points near 54400 zones but failed to hold at higher zones and gradually drifted lower towards 54000 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a small bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure was seen at higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels. The rate sensitive Index has again got stuck in a wider range of 1000 points as momentum is missing on either sides. Now it has to hold above 54000 zones for an up move towards 54500 then 54750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 53750 then 53500 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.09% at 24836 levels. Positive setup seen in M&M, Bajaj Finance, Colpal, Jublfood, KEI Industries, Bajaj FinServ, Apollo Hospital, Cummins India, Trent and Muthoot Finance while weakness in Max Financial, Exide Industries, VBL, HDFC Life, AU Bank, UPL, NCC, and BHEL.

MARICO - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Marico is trading above its key 40/100/200 EMAs on the daily chart with a positive Supertrend indicator, signaling strong bullish momentum. A positive RSI divergence further supports upside potential. The ascending trendline as visible in the chart adds strength, with support near Rs 720 and resistance around Rs 760 levels. Overall, the trend remains bullish.

BUY MARICO CMP 738.60 SL 723.75 TGT 758.85

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 5th Sept 2025

Trent:

The company has informed exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary Nahar Retail Trading Services Ltd has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary named “Netria Property Holdings Ltd” on 4th September 2025. Netria Property Holdings has been incorporated with the primary objects to invest and deploy funds of the company, together with any borrowed monies, in the acquisition, purchase, development, construction, leasing, sale or otherwise dealing in real estate properties.

Sterlite Technologies:

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) U.S. subsidiary Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI) announced that it has become one of the few companies to develop the world’s slimmest optical fiber for data center operators, hyperscalers and telecom service providers in the United States.

With a record jetting performance of ~4,700 ft (1500+ m) in under 20 minutes, this latest generation of IBR cable also employs STL’s state-of-the-art bend-insensitive HD G.657.A2 200-micron fiber with industry-standard sheathing to deliver best-in-class installation performance for customers in the United States.

Bharat Forge:

Agneyastra (step-down subsidiary) has entered into an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd., an industrial infrastructure agency of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, for purchase of a land parcel admeasuring approx. 949.65 acres situated at Madakasira, Anantapur District for undertaking development of an End-to-End Defence Energetics Manufacturing Complex, including High Explosives Manufacturing plant, ammunition filling plant, gun propellant facility, and provisions for future expansion into energetics for Rockets, missile systems, Space launch vehicles followed by advanced energetics. This acquisition of land is in line with Bharat Forge’s growth objective and will allow them to further expand its presence in the Defence sector.

Yasho Industries:

Yasho Industries has signed a long-term agreement for a period of 15 years with a global MNC for the supply of a lubricant additive. The company shall receive an advance to build the facility. This material will be supplied from its Pakhajan facility for a period of 15 years. The sales price will be based on an agreed upon formula with customer. They will be setting up the facility to build the plant in the next 12 to 18 months and management expect supply to start sometime by Q4FY27.

Zydus Lifesciences:

Zydus Lifesciences announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Synthon BV of the Netherlands for Ozanimod Capsules (a generic version of ZEPOSIA®) for the U.S. market. Synthon has a pending abbreviated new drug application in the United States, seeking approval for Ozanimod Capsules indicated for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Zydus will be responsible for the commercialization of the product in the USA. As one of the first filers, Synthon has received tentative approval within 30 months from USFDA, making the product eligible for a shared 180-day exclusivity upon market entry.