NTPC to call-off contract with Tata Power over delays: Report

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has threatened to terminate the contract with Tata Power Solar for a 320 megawatt (MW) project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The State-run Corporation has alleged lack of significant progress on the site eight months after the agreement was signed, according to a report in the Financial Express.

NTPC is a major client of Tata Power Solar with a significant portfolio of EPC projects from the CPSE ongoing at sites in Gujarat, Kerala and elsewhere

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:28 AM IST