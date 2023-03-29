NTPC signs term sheet with Greenko ZeroC to supply 1300 MW power for Green Ammonia Plant | Image: NTPC Renewable Energy (Representative)

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has signed term sheet with Greenko ZeroC Pvt Ltd on 28th March, 2023, to supply 1300 MW Round the Clock RE Power for powering Greenko’s upcoming Green Ammonia Plant at Kakinada, India, via an exchange filing.

The Term Sheet was signed in the august presence of Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder and MD, Greenko and other senior officials from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited.

The agreement between the two companies is one of the world’s single largest contract for supply of roundthe-clock renewable supply for an industrial client.

The Term Sheet was signed by Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited and Mahesh Kolli, Founder and Joint MD, Greenko Group at NTPC office in New Delhi.

