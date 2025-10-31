 NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter

NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter

.NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation entity, catering to the country's one-fourth power demand alone from various sources, such as thermal and solar, among others.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd on Thursday reported about 3 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 5,225.30 crore for the September quarter, helped by lower expenses.It had clocked a net profit of Rs 5,380.25 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.The company's total income was Rs 45,262.10 crore against Rs 45,197.77 crore a year ago.

Read Also
NTPC Ltd. paid Final Dividend of Rs. 3,248 Crore for the FY 2024-25
article-image

Its expenses declined to Rs 40,218.03 crore from Rs 40,877.27 crore in the second quarter of FY25.The board of the company also declared the first interim dividend of Rs 27.75 per share for FY26.The date of payment of the dividend will be November 25.

As of September, the installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group was 83,893 MW.In H1, its gross generation stood at 174.488 billion units.The average tariff was Rs 4.9 per unit in H1 compared to Rs 4.67 per unit in April-September FY25.NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation entity, catering to the country's one-fourth power demand alone from various sources, such as thermal and solar, among others. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Nothing Phone 3a Lite With Mediatek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price & Specifications
Nothing Phone 3a Lite With Mediatek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price & Specifications
GIFT Nifty Achieves All-Time High Of ₹9,16,576 Crore, Sets New Benchmark For Indian Equity Market's Growth
GIFT Nifty Achieves All-Time High Of ₹9,16,576 Crore, Sets New Benchmark For Indian Equity Market's Growth
SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 7,565 Vacancies Ends Today; Details Here
SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 7,565 Vacancies Ends Today; Details Here
Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs For Youth
Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs For Youth

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GIFT Nifty Achieves All-Time High Of ₹9,16,576 Crore, Sets New Benchmark For Indian Equity...

GIFT Nifty Achieves All-Time High Of ₹9,16,576 Crore, Sets New Benchmark For Indian Equity...

NASSCOM Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With UIDAI To Expand Opportunities For India’s DeepTech...

NASSCOM Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With UIDAI To Expand Opportunities For India’s DeepTech...

NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter

NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter

Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans

Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans

Aditya Birla Capital Reports 3% Increase In Net Profit At ₹855 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital Reports 3% Increase In Net Profit At ₹855 Crore