NTPC-Ramagundam promotes backyard poultry farming

Backyard poultry farming is increasingly offering rural families both nutritional food and financial support in India. Backyard poultry farming primarily involves country chicken birds like Vanaraja, Aseel, Kaveri, Chhabra, Giriraja, etc. As a pilot project, NTPC-Ramagundam CSR in association with Sahay eVoice has distributed Kaveri chicks among 30 members of three self help groups (SHG) to promote backyard poultry farming.

At a programme held at Vocational Centre on March 29, 2021, Chief Guest P K Laad, GM (Technical Services) alongwith others handed over 50 Kaveri chicks to each member. Speaking on the occasion, Laad asked the SHG members to take care of the chicks in a scientific and sustained way to supplement their earnings.

Sahay eVoice will extend necessary support to the members of SHG. Ten members each of Sri Anjana Swashakthi Mahila Saving Society, Sri Rama Mahila Saving Society and Lavanya Mahila Saving Society received the chicks. During this occasion, the SHG members also received training on backyard poultry faming.

CSR officials led by D S Kumar, DGM (HR-CSR); Sahay eVoice team led by Harikrishan K L and others were present on the occasion.