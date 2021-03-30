RRB NTPC: Admit cards for 6th phase released on rrbcdg.gov.in

The admit cards for the Railway Recruitment Board RRB NTPC 6th phase has been released yesterday.
Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites.
Click here to download the admit card.
RRB NTPC 6th phase exam is slated to be held on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2021.
Steps to download the admit card:
Go to the official regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board
Click on the link, “RRB NTPC 6th phase Admit Card 2021”
Enter registration number and password as required
Click on the login
Check and download RRB NTPC 6th phase Admit Card 2021
Take a print of the RRB NTPC 6th phase Admit Card for future reference.