India

Updated on

RRB NTPC: Admit cards for 6th phase released on rrbcdg.gov.in

By FPJ Web Desk

RRB NTPC: Admit cards for 6th phase released on rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB NTPC: Admit cards for 6th phase released on rrbcdg.gov.in
File Photo

The admit cards for the Railway Recruitment Board RRB NTPC 6th phase has been released yesterday.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites.

Click here to download the admit card.

RRB NTPC 6th phase exam is slated to be held on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card:

  • Go to the official regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board

  • Click on the link, “RRB NTPC 6th phase Admit Card 2021”

  • Enter registration number and password as required

  • Click on the login

  • Check and download RRB NTPC 6th phase Admit Card 2021

  • Take a print of the RRB NTPC 6th phase Admit Card for future reference.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in