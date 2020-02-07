NTPC Q3 net up 23% at Rs 3,198 crore

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday reported around 23% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,197.93 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,608.18 crore in October-December quarter of 2018, a BSE filing said.
According to the statement, total income of the company rose to Rs 25,953.09 cr during the quarter from Rs 25,677.09 cr a year ago.
For April-December, the consolidated profit increased to Rs 9,446.93 crore from Rs 7,774.42 crore a year ago. The company had earned a profit of Rs 12,633.45 crore in 2018-19.
The average power tariff for April-December stood at Rs 3.81 per unit. The plant load factor (PLF) of coal based thermal plants of the company was at 63.48% in third quarter as compared with 77.70% a year ago.
