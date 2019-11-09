NTPC Q2 profit up 34% at Rs 3,262 crore

New Delhi: India's largest power utility NTPC Ltd on Saturday posted a 34 per cent jump in profit after tax for the July to September quarter at Rs 3,262 crore.
The net profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year stood at Rs 2,426 crore, the company said in a statement after a meeting of the board of directors.
Total income of the company during the quarter also rose 5.2 per cent to Rs 23,658 crore in Q2 FY20 as against Rs 22,486 crore registered in Q2 FY19.
Sales for the quarter ended September 30 also include Rs 12.39 crore on account of deferred tax materialised which is recoverable from beneficiaries.
NTPC generated 130.14 billion units of electricity with a plant load factor of its coal-based power plants at 69.04 per cent during April to September.
The total installed capacity of the government-owned maha-ratna company is 57,106 megawatt (including joint ventures) with 23 coal-based, seven gas-based, two hydro-based and one wind-based station.
