NTPC Q2 profit up 34% at Rs 3,262 crore

New Delhi: India's largest power utility NTPC Ltd on Saturday posted a 34 per cent jump in profit after tax for the July to September quarter at Rs 3,262 crore.

The net profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year stood at Rs 2,426 crore, the company said in a statement after a meeting of the board of directors.

Total income of the company during the quarter also rose 5.2 per cent to Rs 23,658 crore in Q2 FY20 as against Rs 22,486 crore registered in Q2 FY19.