NTPC pact with Électricité de France S.A. for cooperation in international power projects

Électricité de France S.A. (EDF), power sector company headquartered in Paris, France, and NTPC Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

The MOU was signed by Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) from NTPC side in the presence of Jawed Ashraf (Ambassador of India to France), Emmanuel Lenain (Ambassador of France to India), Gurdeep Singh, CMD - NTPC, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General – ISA, A K Gautam Director (Finance) NTPC, C K Mondol Director (Commercial) NTPC), Harmanjit Singh Nagi, CEO & Country President - EDF India, N M Gupta, Head of International Business - NTPC and senior executives from NTPC, EDF, ISA and French Embassy in India.

The MoU is signed for cooperation between EDF, France and NTPC for exploring power project development opportunities around regions of mutual interest like the Middle-East, Europe and Africa.The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, R&D, technical services and consultancy assignments globally.

NTPC expressed optimism about its collaboration with EDF and mentioned ‘The collaboration with EDF will further increase our competitiveness in the international markets. NTPC aims to expand its portfolio of power generation assets globally. This MoU supports our roadmap for the development of clean energy projects worldwide. We believe this alliance will bring multiple mutually constructive investment opportunities in the global markets.’

EDF said, ‘We are excited to join forces with NTPC and work on low-carbon energy opportunities in India and other growth markets."

EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise. The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:03 PM IST