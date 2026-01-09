SEBI Overhauls 30-Year-Old Stockbroker Rules With New 2026 Regulations For Easier Compliance

File Image |

New Delhi: Market regulator SEBI has overhauled its stockbroker regulations for the first time in more than three decades, replacing the 1992 rules with the new Sebi (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 2026. The move is aimed at simplifying compliance, improving clarity, and making it easier for brokers to do business. Under the new framework, stockbrokers will now be allowed to carry out activities that fall under other financial regulators, as long as they follow the rules prescribed by those authorities.

The market regulator said such activities will be governed by the concerned financial sector regulator, not by Sebi. The regulator has also rewritten the rules in simpler language, removed outdated provisions, and introduced clearer definitions. The regulations are now organised into eleven chapters that cover all major aspects of stockbroking, making them easier to read and understand. Several old schedules have been deleted and relevant parts have been directly added as chapters.

SEBI has also removed repetitive sections and reorganised rules related to underwriting, code of conduct, and other permitted activities. Key definitions have been updated, including those for clearing members, professional clearing members, proprietary trading members, and designated directors. The market regulator clarified that proprietary trading refers to trading done by a stockbroker in its own account, while a proprietary trading member is a broker that only trades on its own behalf.

To reduce compliance burden, SEBI has allowed joint inspections by the regulator along with stock exchanges, clearing corporations, or depositories. Brokers will also be permitted to maintain their books of accounts in electronic form, but they must inform the stock exchange about the location where these records are kept. SEBI has also revised the criteria for identifying qualified stockbrokers. Brokers with a large number of active clients or high trading volumes will now come under closer supervision and stricter compliance requirements.

