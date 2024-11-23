NTPC Green Energy IPO Wrap: Allotment, GMP, And Key Listing Details; Everything You Need To Know

Image used to representational purposes only |

The renewable energy major NTPC Green energy IPO has garnered a significant attention and had a modest investor response. The public issue which kicked off on November 19 and closed on November 22, 2024. On the final day of bidding, the IPO was subscribed 2.40 times.

As the allotment date approaches closer, here is everything you need to know from the share allotment process to the GMP.

When will the allotment be finalised?

As per the latest reports, the public issue is expected to be finalised on Monday (November 25).

On the allotment day, investors will know how many shares they receive compared to their bid.

Here is how to check your status

An individual can check the status through the official BSE website. Visit the website and go to the IPO allotment sections with providing all the neccessary details such as application number and PAN.

Apart from the BSE website, one can also check the allotment status by visiting the registrar's website and entering the details needed.

Listing Date and Grey Market Premium (GMP)

As of now, NTPC Green's shares are slated to debut on stock exchanges on November 27 (Wednesday).

As per investorgain, the grey market premium (GMP) for NTPC Green Energy as of now stands at Rs 3.25 per share, indicating that the shares are trading at their issue price of Rs 111.

IPO Subscription Overview

NTPC Green's IPO saw an overall subscription of 2.4 times.

NTPC Green Energy, a major player in the renewable energy segment is a subsidiary of NTPC.

The company boasts an operational capacity of 3,220 MW in solar projects and 100 MW in wind projects across more than six states.

Coming to the financial highlights, NTPC Green’s revenue rose from Rs 910.42 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,962.6 crore in FY24, a CAGR of 46.82 per cent. Moreover, the profit after tax grew by an astounding CAGR of 90.75 per cent, jumping from Rs 94.74 crore in FY22 to Rs 344.72 crore in FY24.

Lead Managers to the Issue

The IPO process has been managed by prominent institutions including IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, HDFC Bank, IFL Capital Services (formerly IIFL Securities), and Nuvama Wealth Management.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in IPOs involves risks and potential volatility. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses incurred by readers.