SME IPO Frenzy: 6 New Public Issues And 4 Listings Set To Dominate The Market Next Week

In the upcoming week (November 24 to November 30, 2024), there is a flurry of public issue and stocks market debuts. Although, there is no mainboard IPO scheduled in the calender for the week but the SME segment is ready to take the center stage with six fresh IPO in the pipeline.

In addition to this, the week will also mark the listings of four much-anticipated, including NTPC Green Energy and Enviro Infra Engineers.

The public issue that will be in the spotlight next week on the SME segment include companies like Rajesh Power Services, Rajputana Biodiesel, Abha Power and Steel, Apex Ecotech, Agarwal Toughened Glass, and Ganesh Infraworld.

Let's take a look at the details of the issues:

Rajesh Power Services IPO

The public issue will open its Rs 167 crore IPO for subscription from November 25 to 27, 2024. The price band of the issue is kept between Rs 319 to 335 per share.

The company provides consultancy services for state and private utility firms and invests in innovative IT solutions for the energy sector.

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO

The IPO priced between Rs 123 to 130 per share, will run from November 26 to 28, 2024. The company operates its expertise in bio-diesel production and by-products.

Abha Power and Steel IPO

The IPO of Abha Power and Steel is set to open for public subscription from November 27 to November 29, 2024. The company has fixed the price at Rs 75 per share.

Apex Ecotech IPO

Apex Ecotech's IPO will also be open for subscription from November 27 to November 29, 2024. The IPO is priced at Rs 73 per share at the upper end of its price band. The company specialises in water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Agarwal Toughened Glass IPO

Agarwal Toughened Glass will launch its IPO on November 28, 2024, and it will remain open for public subscription until December 2, 2024. The IPO is priced at Rs 108 per share at the upper end of the price band.

Ganesh Infraworld IPO

IPO will open for public subscription from November 29, 2024, to December 3, 2024. The IPO is priced at Rs 83 per share. The company operate in the infrastructure development, focusing on urban and industrial projects.

With 134 companies going public so far in 2024, including 73 mainboard debuts, this year has been a record-breaking one for India’s IPO market.