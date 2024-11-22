MBA Chailwala Prafull Billore Reacts Amid 'Panauti Selfie' With Gautam Adani Goes Viral: '1 Lemon Enough To Spoil 1000 Ltrs Of Milk'

'Hajaro Litre Doodh Ko Faadne Mai...': 'Panauti' Selfie Again? MBA Chailwala's Prafull Billore's Photo With Gautam Adani Goes Viral | X

In recent turn of events, a photograph/selfie of business tycoon Gautam Adani with Prafull Billore, popularly known as MBA Chaiwala, has resurfaced on the internet, sparking a huge wave of reactions among the netizens amid a heated US bribery allegation involving the Adani Group.

Amid the storm, Prafull Billore, who is the founder of MBA Chaiwala and also social media sensation, found himself at the center of online chatter.

Known for his inspirational entrepreneurial journey, Billore is also a frequent subject of viral memes and jokes. His selfie with Adani has added more fuel to the ongoing discussions.

In a latest development, an X user named VagaBond shared a post and wrote, "Gautam Adani is 62 years old with a net worth of $70 billion. George Soros is 94 years old with a net worth of $8.5 billion. Between the two, Soros doesn't stand a chance to destabilise India, unless we are real fools! Apparently, as per the looney RW, we ARE real fools."

Responding to the post with a cryptic comment, Billore wrote, "Hajaro litre doodh ko faadne mai ek nimbu ka boond kaafi hai."

This metaphorical statement, which translates to "A drop of lemon is enough to curdle thousands of litres of milk," has drawn a huge attention, leaving netizens intrigued by his choice of words.

The photo was originally shared by Billore on Adani’s birthday, June 24, 2024, has now taken on new significance following recent developments.

🎉 Happy Birthday, @gautam_adani Sir 🎂



May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all the love you bring to the world.



Here's to another year of making a difference and spreading positivity! pic.twitter.com/DZTJw8Hfgd — Prafull Billore (@pbillore141) June 24, 2024

From Cricket Jokes to Corporate Commentary

Billore is no stranger to internet fame. Earlier this year, he went viral for a selfie with Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. Coincidentally, Yadav scored only six runs in the next match, prompting fans to label Billore as “panauti” (bad luck).

His selfie with Adani, initially shared months ago as a birthday wish, has now become a talking point. With the Adani controversy dominating headlines, the image has been revived, eliciting varied reactions from social media users.

Responding to it an X user wrote, "Bhai Soros ke saath bhi selfie lelo"

Another user added, "hai epic Khod ke nikala ye point valid"

"Bro you are that lemon," added another user.

ye BC Praful Billore ne Ahmedabad ki tareef kari tabse vaat lag gyi hai idhar😭 https://t.co/61pNMhznU7 — Gony Tunk (@imnu4b) November 15, 2024

The Controversy That Shook the Adani Group

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is currently in a US bribery case. A Federal Court in the United States has indicted Adani and seven others in what prosecutors have described as a “mass bribery case”.

The allegations claim that bribes worth USD 250 million (approximately Rs 2,100 crore) were paid to Indian officials to secure solar project contracts.