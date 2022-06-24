NTPC declares commercial operation of last part of Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV project

Representational photo |

State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has begun commercial operations of the last part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala.

The company in a regulatory filing said that the Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project was declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hours of June 24.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, the last part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from. 00:00 hours of 24.06.2022," the filing added.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54749.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69114.20 MW.

NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest power producer.

