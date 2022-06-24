e-Paper Get App

NTPC declares commercial operation of last part of Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV project

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has begun commercial operations of the last part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala.

The company in a regulatory filing said that the Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project was declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hours of June 24.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54749.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69114.20 MW.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54749.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69114.20 MW.

NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest power producer.

article-image

