 Gold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment

Gold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment

Gold and silver futures surged on Monday, recovering from last week’s losses, driven by Venezuela tensions and upcoming US economic data. Gold rose to Rs 1,37,270 per 10 grams, while silver jumped to Rs 2,42,750 per kilogram. Tight supply and strong industrial demand further supported silver gains.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices rose sharply in futures trading on Monday. |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices rose sharply in futures trading on Monday, following strong global trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery jumped by Rs 1,509, or 1.11 percent, to Rs 1,37,270 per 10 grams, with a total turnover of 15,226 lots. After falling nearly 3 percent last week from record highs in December, the yellow metal staged a rebound as investors reacted to renewed geopolitical tensions and expectations around key US economic data.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for February delivery rose USD 86.4, or 2 percent, to USD 4,416 per ounce. The metal had fallen almost 5 percent during the previous week to close at USD 4,329.6 per ounce. Analysts say gold could rebound toward USD 4,500 per ounce, supported by uncertainty after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, triggering fresh geopolitical concerns.

Read Also
After US Attack On Venezuela, What Will Happen To Crude Oil, Gold, Silver & Copper Prices? Experts...
article-image

Silver Gains Strongly

Silver futures on MCX also recorded significant gains. The March contract surged by Rs 6,434, or 2.72 percent, to Rs 2,42,750 per kilogram, in 13,112 lots. Last week, silver had dropped by 1.45 percent after reaching record highs.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory

On Comex, silver futures rose by USD 4.19, nearly 6 percent, to USD 75.20 per ounce, after falling 8 percent the previous week. Silver had earlier reached a record of USD 82.67 per ounce before tumbling 14.1 percent to USD 71.01.

Factors Driving the Rally

Analysts said the rebound in gold and silver is being driven by geopolitical tensions in Venezuela and expectations around US economic data, particularly the December jobs report, which could provide clues about the Federal Reserve’s next moves.

Read Also
Silver Prices Hit Record All-Time High Over $79-Mark On Strong Global Demand
article-image

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, noted that silver has surged nearly 150 percent over the last year due to a combination of factors including supply constraints, strong industrial and investment demand, and favorable macroeconomic conditions. China, which produces 60-70 percent of the world’s refined silver, has imposed export restrictions, further tightening global supply.

Investors are keeping a close watch on both metals as they navigate these geopolitical and economic developments, making gold and silver attractive safe-haven options in volatile markets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment

Gold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...

SBI Israel Branch To Facilitate Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees Amid Growing India-Israel Ties

SBI Israel Branch To Facilitate Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees Amid Growing India-Israel Ties