NTPC Dadri installs Corona guard device at various locations

In view of safeguard of employees from fast spread of pandemic COVID-19, a gadget called Corona guard has been procured at NTPC DADRI, for the First time in any NTPC Project/station, for installation at various locations at the power station.

This unique initiative of installation of Corona Guard has been taken by P&S Dept. as Safety measure for COVID-19 to protect our employees from this pandemic. Under this first of its kind initiative total 45 Corona Guard gadgets, Eureka Forbes make are to be procured for Dadri. As many as 22 Corona Guard gadgets, presently procured, have been distributed to various departments for installation in Control Rooms of Operation (Thermal), Operation (Gas), CHP- stage 1&2, AHP-Stage-2, An additional 23 Corona Guard gadgets are also in transit and will be installed at various workplaces at Dadri power station.

Corona guard is a prevention device that claims to attenuate and disable 99.9% Corona family of viruses and prevents its spread in the indoor/enclosed spaces. This Corona Guard device is generally installed in indoors or poorly ventilated spaces like Unit Control Rooms where fresh air circulation is minimal.