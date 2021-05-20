NTPC-Dulanga Coal Mining Project starts vaccination program

The second wave of Covid-19 has created a havoc in India and Sundargarh district of Odisha has also been severely affected as it is the bordering district of the state. Amidst this Dulanga Coal Mining Project operating in Sundargarh district where maximum cases of covid infected persons are being detected on daily basis. In order to contain the spreading of infection due to this virus, NTPC-Dulanga Coal Mining Project has taken a strong step towards this by starting Vaccination program on May 18 at its Primary Heath Centre inside R&R colony.

The vaccination program was started in the morning and continued for the whole day where 55 persons have been vaccinated. In this camp, Dependents of Employees, working staffs and contract labour of Sainik Mining, Paramedical Staff, local project affected villagers and Security staffs & ICH staffs of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project have participated.

The initiative was taken under the able guidance of GGM C.R.Barik as he had planned for this vaccination program with the help of District Administration and CDMO, Sundargarh. This program will continue further for project affected people, Contract labours, Employees of Darlipali STPP, Associates and staffs of other related Agencies. NTPC-DLCMP is committed to provide a safe work environment in this pandemic situation.