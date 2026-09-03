 NSE’s ₹1,500-Crore Settlement Draws A Line Under SEBI Cases As Supreme Court Closes Appeals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNSE’s ₹1,500-Crore Settlement Draws A Line Under SEBI Cases As Supreme Court Closes Appeals

NSE’s ₹1,500-Crore Settlement Draws A Line Under SEBI Cases As Supreme Court Closes Appeals

Supreme Court disposed of SEBI’s pleas against NSE after the exchange completed a Rs 1,491.21-crore settlement in the co-location and dark fibre cases.

Tejas KoliUpdated: Thursday, September 03, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
NSE’s ₹1,500-Crore Settlement Draws A Line Under SEBI Cases As Supreme Court Closes Appeals
NSE’s ₹1,500-Crore Settlement |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of petitions filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the regulator approved a nearly Rs 1,500-crore settlement in the long-running co-location and dark fibre cases.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran took note of the settlement between the NSE and SEBI before disposing of the market regulator’s petitions.

NSE Completes Rs 1,491-Crore Settlement

The cases centred on allegations that certain stockbrokers received preferential access and speed advantages while accessing market data, potentially allowing them to execute trades ahead of other investors.

In July, NSE paid Rs 714.74 crore to SEBI after receiving in-principle approval to settle the co-location and dark fibre cases for Rs 1,491.21 crore.

Read Also
NSE Self-Listing Off The Table After IPO? BSE CEO Flags Regulatory Roadblock
NSE Self-Listing Off The Table After IPO? BSE CEO Flags Regulatory Roadblock

Combined with Rs 776.47 crore deposited earlier, the latest payment completed the agreed settlement amount.

NSE had originally filed two settlement applications in June 2025, proposing a cumulative payment of Rs 1,387.39 crore. The exchange subsequently revised the terms in March 2026, raising the amount to Rs 1,491.21 crore.

NSE IPO Moves Into Focus

The settlement comes at a crucial time for India’s largest stock exchange as preparations for the much-awaited NSE IPO gather pace.

Read Also
SBI Group To Sell Up To 1% Stake In NSE, ₹30,000-Crore IPO Planned Soon
SBI Group To Sell Up To 1% Stake In NSE, ₹30,000-Crore IPO Planned Soon

NSE filed its draft IPO papers with SEBI in June. The proposed public issue consists entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The shares represent nearly 6% of NSE’s equity capital.

With no fresh issue component, the IPO is estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, potentially making it one of India’s biggest public offerings.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source