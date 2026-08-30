SBI Group To Sell Up To 1% Stake In NSE, ₹30,000-Crore IPO Planned Soon

SBI and SBI Capital Markets plan to sell up to 1 percent in NSE’s proposed Rs 30,000-crore IPO. |

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) and its subsidiary SBI Capital Markets plan to reduce their holdings in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) through the exchange’s proposed Rs 30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO).

SBI proposes to sell a 0.65 per cent stake, while SBI Capital Markets plans to divest 0.35 per cent, taking the SBI Group’s proposed stake sale to around 1 per cent.

SBI Group’s Holding In NSE

SBI currently owns a 3.23 percent stake in NSE, while SBI Capital Markets holds 4.33 percent.

SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank intends to participate in NSE’s proposed IPO.

However, the group’s eventual divestment could be less than 1 percent if other shareholders also participate in the stake sale.

No Immediate Plans For Other Subsidiaries

Setty said SBI has no immediate plans to reduce stakes in its other subsidiaries.

Last month, SBI and its Paris-based foreign partner Amundi reduced their combined holding in SBI Mutual Fund by around 10 per cent.

The Rs 9,800-crore public issue of India’s largest mutual fund company was subscribed 42 times.

Following the listing, SBI’s holding declined from 61.76 percent to 55.46 percent, while Amundi’s stake fell to 32.56 percent.

Home Loan Book Eyes Rs 10 Lakh Crore

SBI expects its home loan portfolio to cross the Rs 10 lakh crore milestone during the current quarter, supported by strong housing demand.

The country’s largest lender crossed the Rs 9 lakh crore mark in home loans during the previous financial year.

SBI currently commands around 28 per cent of India’s home loan market.

The bank operates more than 460 home loan processing centres across the country to expand the reach of its housing finance products.

Setty said transparent pricing, robust processes, proper documentation and due diligence of builders have helped strengthen customer confidence.

He also highlighted the broader economic significance of housing finance, noting that more than 200 industries depend on commercial and residential real estate.

Housing loans, therefore, should be viewed not merely as a banking product but as an important contributor to India’s wider economic growth.