NEET Paper Leak Protest: Supreme Court Quashes FIR Against 15 CJP Activists In MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed FIR against all 15 activists of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who were booked for staging protest over NEET paper leak.

The SC quashed and closed all FIRs registered across the country, including in Madhya Pradesh.

The Gwalior police had booked 15 CJP activists for allegedly staging an unauthorised demonstration at Maharaj Bada after the administration revoked permission for the event.

An FIR was registered after around 15 activists led by Aniket Shivhare assembled at Maharaj Bada, sat on the road and raised slogans for nearly an hour despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 being in force.

The Kotwali police had registered an FIR against 15 activists, including Shivhare, for violating prohibitory orders and other legal provisions.

It was the first criminal case registered against the CJP in the state. Shivhare is currently member of West Zone Coordination Committee of the CJP.