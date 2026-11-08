NSE Investor Base Hits 13.7 Crore, Smaller Cities Drive India's Stock Market Expansion

NSE reaches 13.7 crore investors across 19,400-plus pin codes. |

Mumbai: India's stock market is expanding beyond major financial centres, with smaller cities and towns emerging as important contributors to investor growth. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has reached 13.7 crore unique investors across the country.

Speaking to Free Press Journal during Muhurat Trading, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan highlighted the exchange's growing geographical reach and efforts to strengthen financial awareness.

Investors Across India

Chauhan said NSE investors now come from more than 19,400 pin codes, leaving just 28 pin codes uncovered.

The expansion reflects increasing digital access, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, when mobile-based investing gained momentum.

Women account for nearly 25 per cent of investors, while approximately nine crore households participate in equity markets, representing around one-fourth of India's households.

Smaller Cities Focus

NSE is encouraging businesses from smaller cities to raise capital through stock market listings.

Chauhan specifically highlighted Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Ranchi as locations where more companies could explore public listings.

He explained that regional listings could help local investors participate in the growth of businesses operating within their states.

Such participation could also improve capital access for emerging companies outside traditional financial hubs.

Financial Literacy Push

The exchange is collaborating with state governments to expand financial education and employment opportunities.

In Uttarakhand, NSE is training 15,000 college students in stock market fundamentals and preparing them for industry-related examinations.

These programmes aim to create career opportunities in mutual funds, stockbroking and other financial services.

State Partnerships Expand

NSE has also signed memorandums of understanding with several state governments, including Chhattisgarh.

The partnerships focus on financial literacy, professional training and self-employment opportunities across stockbroking, insurance and mutual fund distribution.

With participation increasing among women, students and smaller-town investors, NSE aims to make equity markets more accessible nationwide.

The initiative could strengthen financial inclusion while encouraging regional businesses to explore capital markets for future growth.

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