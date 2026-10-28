Jio Becomes Reliance Group's 12th Company To List On NSE: Ashishkumar Chauhan

Jio Platforms became the 12th Reliance Industries Group company to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, Oct 28, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Addressing the company's listing ceremony, Chauhan welcomed Jio Platforms as the 3,138th company to join the exchange.

He highlighted NSE's longstanding association with Reliance Industries, which has remained part of the benchmark Nifty 50 index since its inception.

Chauhan said Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) attracted nearly one crore applications on NSE alone, reflecting significant investor participation.

The issue recorded 12.45-times subscription on NSE, while overall subscription across exchanges reached 22.19 times.

Combined demand from the public offering and anchor investor placement exceeded ₹7.4 lakh crore.

The IPO closed on Oct 23, with the company fixing its issue price at ₹1,119 per share.

At that price, Jio Platforms was valued at approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore.

Chauhan credited the company with transforming India's telecommunications sector by making digital connectivity more affordable and accessible.

He described NSE and Jio as important contributors to India's economic development, with the exchange facilitating capital mobilisation and Jio expanding digital access.

Highlighting the growth of India's capital markets, Chauhan said the combined market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies had increased approximately 127 times since the exchange began operations in 1994.

The total valuation reached ₹455 lakh crore, equivalent to approximately $4.79 trillion.

NSE now serves more than 13.6 crore unique investors through 77.4 crore investor accounts, covering 99.85% of India's PIN codes.

Chauhan also outlined the expansion of India's IPO market.

During 2025, 222 companies raised approximately ₹1.78 lakh crore through NSE's mainboard and small and medium enterprise platforms.

In the current financial year, 90 companies have mobilised more than ₹90,000 crore through mainboard IPOs.

He said the figures demonstrated the increasing role of capital markets in supporting businesses and broadening investor participation across India.