NSE Pushes Digital Gold This Dhanteras, Electronic Gold Receipts Aim To Cut India's Import Dependence

NSE promotes Electronic Gold Receipts this Dhanteras. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is encouraging investors to consider Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) this Dhanteras, offering an exchange-traded alternative to physical gold while promoting the use of domestically recycled gold.

The initiative aims to bring idle household gold into the financial system and potentially reduce India's dependence on expensive gold imports.

Gold Ownership

EGRs represent ownership of physical gold stored in SEBI-regulated vaults. Investors can buy, sell and hold these receipts electronically through demat accounts, similar to shares.

The product offers gold with specified purity standards, including 999 purity, and supports smaller denominations for retail participation.

Investors can also convert eligible receipts into physical gold through prescribed redemption procedures, subject to applicable conditions and charges.

Import Burden

According to NSE's media briefing, India imported 721 tonnes of gold worth USD 72 billion during FY26, highlighting the country's substantial dependence on overseas supplies.

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NSE believes mobilising domestically recycled gold could help conserve foreign exchange and strengthen India's organised bullion market.

However, the actual reduction in imports will depend on domestic gold mobilisation and wider market participation.

Trading Momentum

NSE launched its EGR trading segment on May 4, 2026.

According to the exchange, the segment has recorded 2,781 trades involving 6,197 units, with a cumulative traded value of ₹97.5 crore during the current financial year.

The exchange has established infrastructure involving approved vaults, depositories, refiners, clearing arrangements and market makers.

Trading operates between 9 am and 11:30 pm, allowing participation across international market hours.

Household Opportunity

Indian households are estimated to hold between 25,000 and 35,000 tonnes of gold.

NSE is developing an application to facilitate conversion of eligible household gold into electronic receipts through authorised collection arrangements.

The exchange expects Dhanteras to encourage wider adoption of EGRs among investors seeking regulated gold ownership.

Nevertheless, gold prices remain volatile, and electronic receipts do not guarantee investment returns.

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