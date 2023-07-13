NSE Changes Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Weekly Expiry Days | File/ Representative image

The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced a revision in the expiry days for futures and options contracts of Bank Nifty and Nifty Midcap Select from September 4, 2023. The Bank Nifty's weekly F&O contracts will expire on Wednesday instead of Thursday and the Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts have been moved to Monday instead of Wednesday.

The first Wednesday weekly expires on September 6, 2023.

NSE in a circular said, "All weekly contracts shall expire on Wednesday of every week excluding the expiry week of the monthly contracts. If Wednesday is a trading holiday, then the expiry day is the previous trading day."

NSE circular |

However, there will be no change in the expiry days for the monthly and quarterly contracts of Bank Nifty and they will continue to expire on the last Thursday of every month or quarter.

Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts

The Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts weekly and monthly expiry day has been moved to Monday instead of the present Wednesday. The first Monday expiry will be on August 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, BSE relaunched Sensex and Bankex F&O contracts to expire on Friday giving traders 5 expires a week.

Earlier NSE had also changed Bank Nifty's expiry from Thursday to Friday. But, NSE had to scrap the plan after both NSE and BSE felt it impacted the growth of Sensex and Bankex derivatives.