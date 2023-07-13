 NSE Changes Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Weekly Expiry Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNSE Changes Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Weekly Expiry Days

NSE Changes Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Weekly Expiry Days

However, there will be no change in the expiry days for the monthly and quarterly contracts of Bank Nifty and they will continue to expire on the last Thursday of every month or quarter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
NSE Changes Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Weekly Expiry Days | File/ Representative image

The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced a revision in the expiry days for futures and options contracts of Bank Nifty and Nifty Midcap Select from September 4, 2023. The Bank Nifty's weekly F&O contracts will expire on Wednesday instead of Thursday and the Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts have been moved to Monday instead of Wednesday.

The first Wednesday weekly expires on September 6, 2023.

NSE in a circular said, "All weekly contracts shall expire on Wednesday of every week excluding the expiry week of the monthly contracts. If Wednesday is a trading holiday, then the expiry day is the previous trading day."

NSE circular

NSE circular |

However, there will be no change in the expiry days for the monthly and quarterly contracts of Bank Nifty and they will continue to expire on the last Thursday of every month or quarter.

Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts

The Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts weekly and monthly expiry day has been moved to Monday instead of the present Wednesday. The first Monday expiry will be on August 21, 2023.

Read Also
Sensex Hits Record High Crosses 65,899 Mark, Nifty Over 19,523
article-image

Meanwhile, BSE relaunched Sensex and Bankex F&O contracts to expire on Friday giving traders 5 expires a week.

Earlier NSE had also changed Bank Nifty's expiry from Thursday to Friday. But, NSE had to scrap the plan after both NSE and BSE felt it impacted the growth of Sensex and Bankex derivatives.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Adani Green Energy's Capacity Jumps 43% YoY to 8,316 MW YoY

Adani Green Energy's Capacity Jumps 43% YoY to 8,316 MW YoY

NSE Changes Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Weekly Expiry Days

NSE Changes Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Weekly Expiry Days

Sensex Hits Record High Crosses 65,899 Mark, Nifty Over 19,523

Sensex Hits Record High Crosses 65,899 Mark, Nifty Over 19,523

US CPI Inflation Falls Sharply To 3% in June

US CPI Inflation Falls Sharply To 3% in June

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amidst Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,632.19, Nifty At...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amidst Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,632.19, Nifty At...