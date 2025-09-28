 Now Your Dream Car Is Within Reach, Banks Slash Loan Rates Starting At Just 7.6%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNow Your Dream Car Is Within Reach, Banks Slash Loan Rates Starting At Just 7.6%

Now Your Dream Car Is Within Reach, Banks Slash Loan Rates Starting At Just 7.6%

This festive season, many banks are offering car loans at lower interest rates, starting from 7.6 percent. Buyers can also enjoy reduced processing fees and flexible repayment options.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Festive season brings cheaper car loans. | Symbolic image |

Mumbai: The festive season has started, and this is the time when people usually buy big things like cars. To make it easier, many banks such as Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Canara Bank have announced attractive car loan offers. These include lower interest rates, discounts on processing fees, and long repayment options.

According to Paisabazaar, both public and private banks are offering car loans up to Rs 10 lakh for five years, with rates ranging from 7.6 percent to 9.99 percent.

Read Also
Planning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans
article-image

Which bank is offering the lowest rate?

Among public sector banks, UCO Bank is giving the lowest interest rates. It offers loans starting from 7.60 percent for up to Rs 5 lakh with a five-year tenure. Private lenders like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank generally have higher starting rates.

FPJ Shorts
Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing On Karur Stampede Tragedy
Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing On Karur Stampede Tragedy
'2 Rupaih Ka Chewing Gum, Surya Bhai Singham': Indian Fans' Chants Viral Outside Dubai Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'2 Rupaih Ka Chewing Gum, Surya Bhai Singham': Indian Fans' Chants Viral Outside Dubai Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer Transactions
HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer Transactions
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Syllabus Here
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Syllabus Here

What will decide your final rate?

The final interest rate for any applicant will depend on their credit score, income, and the bank’s eligibility rules. Offers are also subject to terms and conditions, so applicants should always check directly with banks before applying.

Read Also
At What Interest Rate Is India’s Largest Private Bank Offering Car Loans? Check Full EMI...
article-image

Bank-wise interest rates and charges (examples)

Union Bank of India: 7.80 percent–9.70 percent, EMI Rs 10,090–Rs 10,550, processing fee up to Rs 1,000

Punjab National Bank: 7.85 percent–9.70 percent, EMI Rs 10,102– Rs 10,550, processing fee up to Rs 1,500

Canara Bank: 7.70 percent–11.70 percent, EMI Rs 10,067–Rs 11,047, processing fee waived till Sept 30, 2025

SBI: 8.80 percent–9.90 percent, EMI Rs 10,331–Rs 10,599, processing fee Rs 750–Rs 1,500

HDFC Bank: 9.20 percent onwards, EMI Rs 10,428 onwards, processing fee 1 percent (Rs 3,500–Rs 9,000)

(Many other banks also offering similar festive discounts).

Read Also
Loan Rates Set To Drop, Will Your EMI Become Cheaper From September 12? Details Here
article-image

Extra benefits

- Existing home loan customers and long-term clients may get an extra 0.25 percent discount.

- Under PSB Apna Vahan Sugam, borrowers can get up to 50 percent off on processing fees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer...

HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer...

Accenture Layoffs: 11,000 Employees Exit In Just One Quarter, Company Reshapes Strategy With Big Bet...

Accenture Layoffs: 11,000 Employees Exit In Just One Quarter, Company Reshapes Strategy With Big Bet...

Global, Domestic Firms To Invest ₹1.02 Lakh Crore In Indian Food Processing Sector: Govt

Global, Domestic Firms To Invest ₹1.02 Lakh Crore In Indian Food Processing Sector: Govt

IPO Calendar Storm Ahead, 20 New Issues To Open Next Week, 27 Listings To Hit Market

IPO Calendar Storm Ahead, 20 New Issues To Open Next Week, 27 Listings To Hit Market

RBI May Go For 25 Bps Rate Cut As Inflation Likely To Remain Benign: SBI Research Report

RBI May Go For 25 Bps Rate Cut As Inflation Likely To Remain Benign: SBI Research Report