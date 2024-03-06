Nothing Partners With Perplexity AI To Launch Phone 2a; Free Perplexity Pro Subscription Worth $200 for Early Buyers

Nothing Phone 2a |

Carl Pei-led smartphone brand 'Nothing' on Tuesday, March 5 launched its latest device 'Phone 2a' during an event in New Delhi. Additionally, with the ongoing trend of artificial intelligence, Nothing has also announced a collaboration with Perplexity AI, led by Aravind Srinivas. According to the partnership, Nothing Phone 2a users will get a complimentary perk, wherein they will receive a one-year Perplexity Pro subscription for free, which is worth USD 200, if they purchase it in the first wee of sales.

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity, took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a post about his partnership with getpeid and Nothing. In his post, he wrote, "I’m excited for Perplexity to partner with @getpeid and Nothing on the launch of Phone 2(a). Our companies share many values: focus on good design and aesthetics, performance, UX and minimalism. It’s time for the smartphone to change from serving ads and SEO spammed blue links to personalized answers. Everyone who buys the Phone 2(a) in the first week of sales gets 1 year of Perplexity Pro worth 200$ for free!"

For more details, visit https://t.co/4wPItb1d0i. Knowledge on the go, in your pocket, wherever you are. We will be collaborating more with @nothing in the months to come on building a truly AI native phone and wearable experience! — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 5, 2024

Read Also To Suit Your Pocket: Samsung Launches New F15 5G

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, also shared Aravind Srinivas's post on his social media handle X, expressing, "Perplexity is one of the most-used apps on my Phone (2a), and I'm delighted to provide this fantastic deal in collaboration with @AravSrinivas!"

Perplexity is one of the most used apps on my Phone (2a) and I'm happy to be able to offer this super deal in partnership with @AravSrinivas! https://t.co/qw91S4rovn — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 5, 2024

In response to it, Aravind Srinivas posted again with a caption and retweeted Carl Pei, stating, "Deals are made on @X these days. The new age."

Deals are made on @X these days. The new age. https://t.co/sb8sS3dyQN — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 5, 2024

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing , owned by Cal Pei on Tuesday released its third smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, starting at a price of Rs 23,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This new device from the UK-based company is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and boasts an AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

It comes with dual 50-megapixel cameras at the back and has a durable IP54-rated build. The Nothing Phone 2a also introduces the company's unique Glyph Interface with a fresh set of three light configurations and functions.

Read Also Poco X6 5G Is Now Available In 12GB RAM And 256GB Storage Variant in India

About Perplexity

Perplexity.AI is a smart search engine that combines web information with AI technology to make searching easy and smooth. Unlike regular search engines, Perplexity.AI has a chatbot-style interface, letting users ask questions in a way that feels natural.