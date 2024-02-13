Poco X6 5G Is Now Available In 12GB RAM And 256GB Storage Variant in India

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 13, 2024
The Poco X6 5G was introduced in the country in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations.
Gadget360
The new variant of the Poco X6 5G runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.
The newly introduced version will be offered alongside the existing 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants, which have been available in India since January.
The Poco X6 comes with a versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera.
The Poco X6 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The handset is confirmed to receive three Android upgrades and four years of security updates.
Some of X6's rivals in the segment are Samsung Galaxy M34, realme 11x 5G and iQOO Z7s 5G
The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Poco X6 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999.
Thanks For Reading!