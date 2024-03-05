To Suit Your Pocket: Samsung Launches New F15 5G

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 05, 2024
The latest addition to the brand's F-series smartphone lineup introduces a 90Hz AMOLED screen for enhanced display performance.
The Samsung F15 5G sticks to basics and presents in signature design.
The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, offering robust performance for various tasks and applications.
Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F15 5G with a substantial 6,000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage.
The rear camera comes with 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2 megapixel configuration, while front camera is 13-megapixel lens.
Realme C67 5G and Redmi 13C 5G are some of the other interesting picks in the segment.
The Samsung F15 comes at the starting price of Rs 15,999.
