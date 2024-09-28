 Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India

Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India

The companies will deploy 5G network across major cities. The agreement includes the modernisation and expansion of VIL's 4G network of which Nokia is already a major supplier.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India | Representational Image

Global technology company Nokia on Saturday announced it has been awarded a three-year deal by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to deploy 4G and 5G equipment in India.

The companies will deploy 5G network across major cities. The agreement includes the modernisation and expansion of VIL's 4G network of which Nokia is already a major supplier. The deployment is expected to deliver premium connectivity to 200 million VIL customers.

"5G will bring seamless high-speed connectivity and increased capacity supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will also enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors," said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of VIL.

The pact will see Nokia deploy equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. This includes base stations, baseband units, and its latest generation of Habrok Massive MIMO radios. These are designed for easy deployment and will deliver premium 5G capacity and coverage. Nokia said it will also modernise VIL's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G. Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia said this is a continuation of their long-term partnership that has lasted for over three decades.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi Introduces 'Research Communications Award' To Boost PhD Scholars' Communication Skills; Winners Get Rs. 25000
IIT Delhi Introduces 'Research Communications Award' To Boost PhD Scholars' Communication Skills; Winners Get Rs. 25000
Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja REACTS After Viral Video Of Wife Ritu Rathee Talking About 'Being Cheated': 'Men Are Made Villains'
Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja REACTS After Viral Video Of Wife Ritu Rathee Talking About 'Being Cheated': 'Men Are Made Villains'
Rapper Diddy Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accused Of Raping & Impregnating Former Model
Rapper Diddy Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accused Of Raping & Impregnating Former Model
Delhi: Cops Laugh With Arrested Man As He Asks Them To Keep Quiet While Riding Bike, Records Video Asking Family For Help; Netizens React To Viral Video
Delhi: Cops Laugh With Arrested Man As He Asks Them To Keep Quiet While Riding Bike, Records Video Asking Family For Help; Netizens React To Viral Video
Read Also
Back On Track: Is BSNL Making A Comeback & Challenging Airtel, Vi, And Jio? Here’s What The TRAI...
article-image

"They will benefit from the very latest products and innovations from our industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio that will bring premium quality capacity and connectivity to their customers," said Uitto.

Last week, the telecom operator concluded a $3.6 billion deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of network equipment over a period of three years and strengthen its footprint. The deal marks the first step towards the rollout of the company's transformative three-year capex plan of $6.6 billion.

The capex programme is directed towards expanding the 4G population coverage from 1.03 billion to 1.2 billion, launching 5G in key markets and capacity expansion in line with data growth, said the company

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coldplay Concert Chaos: Who Is Ashish Hemrajani? The BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Allegations Of...

Coldplay Concert Chaos: Who Is Ashish Hemrajani? The BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Allegations Of...

Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India

Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India

The Ultimate Expression Of Design: Chevrolet 2025 Blazer EV

The Ultimate Expression Of Design: Chevrolet 2025 Blazer EV

BSE And NSE Revamp Transaction Fees: Here Are The Key Changes Starting October 1, That Will Impact...

BSE And NSE Revamp Transaction Fees: Here Are The Key Changes Starting October 1, That Will Impact...

‘IBM Is Dying’: X User Shares Reddit Post Laying Bare Employee Rant On Company’s Declining...

‘IBM Is Dying’: X User Shares Reddit Post Laying Bare Employee Rant On Company’s Declining...