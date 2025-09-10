No Salary For India's New Vice President, But Will Earn More Than Modiji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming Vice President CP Radhakrishnan as India's new Vice President | Press Information Bureau

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan commonly referred as C.P. Radhakrishnan, or the 15th Vice President of India will not be earning a "salary" per se, but a monthly compensation package that could be bigger than that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

C.P. Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's 15th Vice President, after former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 citing health reasons.

While the VP duty is considered among the most dignified and powerful positions after the Presidency and that of the Prime Minister; India does not have a policy of a "monthly salary" for the Vice President.

As per India's Salaries and Allowances of Officers of Parliament Act, 1951, the VP is entitled to an official monthly compensation.

At ₹4 lakhs per month, the compensation offered to the Vice President is bigger than the official compensation accorded to the Prime Minister.

For reference, in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official compensation was estimated at ₹1.66 lakhs per month.

The compensation for President and Vice-President were revised many times. It was revised in 2006 and in 2018 too. In 2018, the revisions were announced in the 2018 budget speech delivered by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Post the 2018 budget announcement, a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had clarified on the revisions.

This effectively means that India's new Vice President could be looking at emoluments worth ₹4 lakhs per month. It may be interesting to note that this remuneration is provisioned since the VP is the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha or the Upper house.

The monthly compensation includes several perks such as accommodation, medical care, train and air travel, landline connection, mobile phone service, and salaries of personal security and staff.

The perks also includes retirement benefits up to ₹2 lakhs per month inclusive of accommodation in Type-8 bungalow, and salaries of personal secretary, assistant, physician, nursing officer, and four personal attendants.