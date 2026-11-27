An EPF account can earn interest after three years without contributions. |

New Delhi: Changing jobs, settling abroad or overlooking an old provident fund account can leave savings unclaimed with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A three-year gap in contributions does not automatically make every Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account inoperative. When interest stops depends on the member’s circumstances.

When Interest Stops?

According to the EPFO, if a member leaves employment before turning 55, the balance may continue to earn interest until age 58. If a member retires at 55 or later, the account may become inoperative if they do not claim the balance within 36 months of retirement.

Four Situations To Watch

- Retirement at 55 or later. The account may become inoperative if the member leaves the balance unclaimed for 36 months after retirement.

- Permanent move abroad. A member who settles overseas permanently and does not claim the balance within 36 months may see the account become inoperative.

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- Death of the member. The account may become inoperative if the nominee or eligible family members do not file a claim within 36 months of the member’s death.

- Returned bank payment. If a payout is returned to the EPFO because the bank account has closed or a technical issue prevents payment, the account may become inoperative if the money remains unclaimed for 36 months.

How To Claim Your Balance?

Members can still claim money from an inoperative account once the EPFO verifies their identity and completes the required checks.

Members can use Form 19 for final settlement or Form 13 to transfer the balance to another EPF account. A nominee or legal heir can use Form 20 to claim a deceased member’s balance.

Keep your Universal Account Number (UAN) active and update your Aadhaar, PAN, bank account and other KYC details. If the account is blocked, you can submit an unblocking request on the EPFO portal. If your former employer has closed or your KYC details are pending, contact the EPFO field office for help.

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