EPFO’s board has approved voluntary retirement payouts. |

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on Thursday approved a shorter wait for final provident fund withdrawals and a lower minimum balance requirement. It also cleared a proposal to let retiring members draw their savings in instalments. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees in New Delhi.

How Much Can Members Keep Or Withdraw?

The board approved reducing the minimum balance members must retain in their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts from 25 percent to 10 percent. The waiting period for final withdrawal will also fall from 12 months to two months.

The lower balance requirement gives members more room to tap their savings through partial withdrawals, subject to applicable rules. The shorter waiting period applies to claims for final settlement.

How Will Retirement Instalments Work?

Under the proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), retiring members could opt to receive their EPF savings monthly, quarterly or half-yearly. The option would be voluntary. The balance would stay in the account and continue earning returns while members draw instalments to supplement their retirement income.

The Labour Ministry expects about 6.32 lakh members aged over 55 with more than ₹5 lakh in EPF savings to be the main beneficiaries initially. If a member dies during the payout period, the nominee or dependent could withdraw the balance or continue receiving instalments. The ministry said the required scheme amendments would be notified after its approval.

What Else Did The Board Decide?

The board approved changes to the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme to resolve pending exemption cases. Eligible employers would get six months to renew expired exemptions, with relief from contributions, interest and penalties for the verified transition period.

The board also gave in-principle approval to invest up to 3 percent of new fund inflows in eligible Alternative Investment Funds within the existing overall investment ceiling. It also reviewed proposals involving the surrender or cancellation of EPF exemptions at 31 establishments. The cases involve about ₹5,996 crore in savings across 1,44,437 member accounts that would come under EPFO’s direct administration.

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