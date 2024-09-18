 No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNo More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus

No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus

Here, a 'Windfall Tax' is a system that allows the taxation of the profits of businesses making large sums of money as a result of an exceptional occurrence. The windfall tax was implemented in the 1970s.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Oil India To Invest ₹25,000 Cr For Net Zero Carbon Emission By 2040 | File

In a major decision that could have repercussions across the board in major sectors, particularly the energy and discom avenue, the government recently announced the scrapping of the Windfall Tax on crude oil. This new regime with a 'nil' windfall tax on non-renewable source energy kicks in today, that is, Wednesday, September 18.

Read Also
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Close In Deep Red Despite 'Buy' Rating
article-image

Windfall Tax Is Gone

Here, a 'Windfall Tax' is a system that allows the taxation of the profits of businesses making large sums of money as a result of an exceptional occurrence. The windfall tax was implemented in the 1970s. However, since its inception, this tax structure has been the subject of discussion.

This is the second time that the regime of windfall tax has been reduced to nil or scrapped. The previous tranche of tax was reintroduced in July 2022.

FPJ Shorts
No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus
No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus
'Not Aware In Advance & Not Involved,' Says US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller On Lebanon Pager Attack That Killed 8 People & Injured 2,750 Others
'Not Aware In Advance & Not Involved,' Says US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller On Lebanon Pager Attack That Killed 8 People & Injured 2,750 Others
DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21
DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21
J&K: 1 Army Soldier Dies After Army Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Condolences Pour In
J&K: 1 Army Soldier Dies After Army Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Condolences Pour In
Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

Scrapping After Sucessive Cuts

In addition, this regime was later extended to tax on the export of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel because private refiners preferred to sell fuel abroad rather than domestically in order to benefit from high refining margins.

A month ago, on August 16, the central government brought the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,100 per tonne. This meant a mammoth 54 per cent reduction in the tax levied. Two weeks later, the rate was further slashed to the current Rs 1,850 per tonne.

Read Also
Windfall Tax Slash By 54%: Oil Marketing & Producing Companies Share In Focus For Next Trading...
article-image
With this crucial decision, major oil and gas stocks, particularly publicly owned entities like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. will on the radar.

With this crucial decision, major oil and gas stocks, particularly publicly owned entities like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. will on the radar. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gas and Oil Stocks In Focus

This measure comes at a crucial juncture, as the major Indian states including Haryana and Maharashtra are lining for elections, later this year.

With this crucial decision, major oil and gas stocks, particularly publicly owned entities like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Oil India Ltd. (OIL), would be in focus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus

No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus

Steel Industry Urges Govt To Review FTAs To Address Chinese Dumping In India

Steel Industry Urges Govt To Review FTAs To Address Chinese Dumping In India

Dependent On Dragon: India's Imports From China Up 15.55%; Exports Dip 22.44% In August

Dependent On Dragon: India's Imports From China Up 15.55%; Exports Dip 22.44% In August

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Close In Deep Red Despite 'Buy' Rating

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Close In Deep Red Despite 'Buy' Rating

Wholesale Inflation Softens: WPI Drops To 1.31% In August

Wholesale Inflation Softens: WPI Drops To 1.31% In August