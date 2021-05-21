No loss of life or property due to cyclone Tauktae in Daman due to measures taken by the administration

Under the direction of Praful Patel, Administrator, Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, senior officials of Union Territory took precautionary measures to avoid the damage caused by Hurricane Tauktae and evacuated people living near the coast to a safe place in time and also removed dangerous Shade and hoardings. Section 144 was enforced in the Union Territory, prohibiting people from roaming around unnecessarily on May 17, 2021, from 3 pm, people were ordered to reach their homes, or to a safe place, so as not to cause any loss of life or property due to hurricanes. For the people of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli Police department team has done a good job on every circle and area, for the safety of the people in the district.

However, due to the impact of Hurricane Tokete, strong winds and heavy rains of about 80 mm in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman caused many trees to collapse and roads were also jammed due to falling trees in many places.

Due to strong winds, power supply was disrupted in many areas of the Union Territory. The power department personnel resumed work on Tuesday morning till noon and gave relief to the people. Along with this, Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel sent a team of high officials from Daman to monitor the situation in Diu and as part of precautionary measures, including Finance Secretary Gaurav Singh Rajawat, Chief Conservator of Forests K Ravichandran, DIG Vikramjit Singh and Executive Engineer from electricity department R. R. Ingle, who was in constant touch with the Administrator to provide timely information and guidance and did the right thing in times of crisis.