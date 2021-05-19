Vaccination for people aged 18-44 starts from May 13, in Daman

Vaccination for people aged between 18-44 will start from May 13, in Daman, informed, Daman Collector Dr. Rakesh Minhas. He said that 3 centers have been identified in Daman from May 13, including Nani Daman Public School, Swaminarayan School, Dabhel Daman, Higher Secondary School Bhimpore, these three centers are reserved only for people aged 18-44 years, those interested in vaccination can register on the website cowin.gov.in by selecting the fixed time and fixed date, And 750 people will be vaccinated every day, No one will be vaccinated without registration at the center, the Daman Collector said, adding that young educated class people from Daman's should cooperate in registering at least two people who are unable to register for the vaccine online and the centers running in government hospitals daman for vaccination up to 45 and above will continue to operate as it used to, where people aged 45 and over will be able to take their first or second dose. He also instructed not to gather a crowd on centers.