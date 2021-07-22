No job loss in ports, shipping sector despite COVID, says Union minister

There was no job loss in the ports and shipping sector despite the Covid-19 crisis impacting the major ports and causing a considerable decline in the total traffic and containers traffic, Union minister Shripad Naik informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shripad Naik said the ministry has given monetary compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the dependent members or legal heirs of the employees who lost their lives due to acquired COVID infection at work place.

"The impact of Covid-19 at major ports started from March 2020. There was a considerable decline in the total traffic and containers traffic ... there is no job loss in this sector," Naik said.

He said Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued necessary directions from time to time to ports to put in place a screening, detection and quarantine system of disembarking Seafarers or cruise passengers, to obtain self-declaration from arriving crews/passengers, to install thermal scanners.