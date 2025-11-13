Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Aims A Portfolio Of 74 Properties By FY30, Including Ones Under Development

File Image |

New Delhi: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels on Thursday said it is targeting 74 properties in its portfolio by FY 2030, having 5,787 keys overall, including owned, managed and leased hotels.The hospitality player currently has 38 properties under development with a total of 3,351 keys, including owned, managed and leased hotels. Besides, there are 36 operational properties in its portfolio, with 2,436 keys.

🏨 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Reports Strong Growth & Expansion Plans in Q2 FY26 | MCap 3,032.05 Cr



- Q2 FY26: 17% topline growth (highest ever), 93% occupancy, 13% ARR growth, 12% RevPAR growth.

- H1 FY26: 10% topline growth, 92% occupancy, ₹94 Cr Operating EBITDA (15% YoY… pic.twitter.com/uQPpqGL1Kt — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) November 13, 2025

By FY 2030, it is targeting an overall 74 owned, managed and leased properties in its portfolio, with 5,787 keys, which includes the number of properties under development and in operation, an investor presentation by the company showed.

"Our expansion plans are progressing steadily, with the acquisition of Zillion Hotel at Juhu, Mumbai and the new Kolkata project breaking ground in January 2026. These milestones mark significant steps in our journey of building iconic hotels across India," Vijay Dewan, Managing Director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, said.

The company operates a portfolio of owned, leased, and managed properties under five distinct brands: THE PARK, THE PARK Collection, Zone by The Park, Zone Connect by The Park, and Stop by Zone.

