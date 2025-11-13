Inox Wind Secures 100 MW Equipment Supply Order From Leading Green Energy Transition Platform

File Image |

New Delhi: Inox Wind on Thursday said it has secured a 100 MW equipment supply order from a leading green energy transition platform.This order is for supplying 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by the customer in Gujarat, a company statement said.

Inox Wind Secures 100 MW Order & Expands Capacity



- Secured 100 MW equipment supply order from a leading green energy platform.

- Order includes 3.3 MW turbines for Gujarat projects + limited EPC services.

- Multi-year O&M… pic.twitter.com/tas3ViKsT0 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) November 13, 2025

Additionally, Inox Wind will provide limited-scope Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for the project, as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post commissioning of the turbines.

"We... have secured a 100 MW order from a new customer, with several additional orders to be received going ahead. This order follows up on our recent 229 MW wins from other existing and new customers, taking our total order inflow in FY26 to around 400 MW to date," said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd.With its 3 MW series WTG offering, Inox Wind's manufacturing capacity stood at 2.5 GW per annum.

Inox Wind's subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, is the only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company in India, having a portfolio (including investments) of around 12.5 GW of assets."We are in advanced stages of closure for securing multiple other orders, which will ensure that our year-end net orderbook meets our execution guidance for the subsequent 18-24 months.

With the strong momentum across the hybrid renewables space in India, we believe that the forthcoming opportunities in the wind industry are substantial." Inox Wind is part of the multi-billion-dollar INOXGFL Group and is primarily focused on two business verticals: chemicals and renewable energy. It has four manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Through its other subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (earlier known as Resco Global Wind Services Pvt Ltd), IWL provides EPC services for wind projects and develops common infrastructure, including power evacuation infrastructure, for renewable projects.

