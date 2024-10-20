'No Hope For Young People In Kerala': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Chides 'Left' Ideology

TV Mohandas Pai |

Campus elections are a means for many to evolve and grow as citizens. This is because the campus is where many get their first taste of being part of something large, working towards a cause that in many cases could be common.

In a recent development, Kerala's former finance minister Thomas Isaac shared a post on his personal account in which he lauded the victory of the left student group Students Federation Of India (SFI) in Kerala campuses.

Isaac exalted the victory and said, "SFI sweeps the college union elections in Kerala."

"Of the 448 college elections conducted SFI has won 320. SFI is poised to win all the University Unions in Kerala. It has won 46 of the 55 polytechnics. The left wind is blowing strongly in Kerala campuses."

No Hope For Kerala

Responding to this post from Isaac, Infosy's former CFO and opinion leader known for his commentary on X, often in favour of the ruling BJP, chastised the victory and presented a grim picture of the future.

Pai said, "No hope for young people in Kerala. They are migrating in droves. No jobs, no future."

It is to be noted that migration is not a Kerala-only problem, and a lot of the migration also comes to pass in households that are fiscally capable.

Attacking Thomas Isaac, Mohandas Pai further added, " A very sad day for Kerala and this person gloats! They will win and do what? Push the failed leftist ideology? Will investors come and create jobs?."

'Kerala Deserves Better'

Concluding his scathing and politically charged remark, Pai said, "When large numbers of young people migrate due to lack of jobs who remain? Former failed ministers who gloat! Very sad. Kerala deserves better!"

Although far behind on the FDI index, Kerala often scores exceedingly well in the human welfare or human development index, may it be health or education. Major states with bigger economies often fail to do well.