 'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka Leaders In Bengaluru Over Traffic Woes & Congestion
G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Canva

Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, is renowned for its booming tech industry and vibrant culture. However, its traffic issue has always been on the spotlight in one or the other way where individuals faces severe issue that affects the daily lives due to the worsening traffic congestion.

Mohandas Pai, a former executive at Infosys and a prominent voice in the Indian business community, took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter to express his frustrations about Bengaluru’s deteriorating quality of life.

In his post on X, he called out key political figures in Karnataka, urging them to take action.

Pai, in his X post wrote, “Need action by @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah to make life better for citizens of Bengaluru. For the last 1.5 years, we have not seen much improvement, lack of investment, higher corruption, decrease in quality of life, worsening traffic hurting us.”

Traffic Statistics

Pai also shared an infographic from Seasia Stats which cited the data of TomTom Traffic Index. The data showed in the infographics posted Bengaluru in the first position with the longest average travel time for a 10-kilometer journey, clocking in at 28 minutes and 10 seconds. This places the city above Pune, which follows closely at 27 minutes and 50 seconds.

article-image

Other Asian cities like Manila, Taichung, Sapporo, and Jakarta also feature on this distressing list.

Netizen Reaction

Many netizens responding to Pai's post also expressed their frustration.

Responding to pai post an X user wrote, "Those VAC traffic lights have made it worse. At least in South Bangalore. The wait times and chaos has increased. Needs immediate attention."

Another user added City planning of new Bangalore is bad. Least they couldn't have done is copied from Singapore or any other successful country/state."

