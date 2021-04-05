NMDC delivers spectacular performance in FY21

NMDC, the country's largest Iron Ore producer, has witnessed a spectacular growth for FY21 both in production and sales performance over the CPLY. Iron ore production for FY21 stands at 34.11MT as against the 31.49 MT in FY20, and registered a growth of 8%. Iron Ore sales during FY21 increased by 6% to 33.27 MT as against the 31.51 MT in FY20. Quarterly Production & Sales of 12.31 MT and 11.11 MT in Q4 are the highest ever since inception and are more by 2.84 MT (30%) and 2.49 (29%) over previous year. The Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh have produced 26.56 MT in FY21 as compared to last year’s production of 24.49 MT and registered a growth of8% in production.

The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in FY21 are 25.85 MT against 24.46 MT in FY20, which is 6% higher than the previous year.