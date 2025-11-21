Vedanta Group Firm Hindustan Zinc Holds High-Level Stakeholder Consultation Workshop In Jaipur To Advance Proposal Of A Zinc Park

File Image |

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday held a high-level stakeholder consultation workshop in Jaipur to advance the proposal of a zinc park, a statement said.The proposed zinc park, billed as the world's first, will be dedicated to innovation, manufacturing, and value addition across the zinc, lead, silver, and allied metal value chains.

Policymakers, industrial leaders, MSMEs, technology partners, and prospective investors took part in the stakeholder discussion to help shape the park's infrastructure blueprint, policy architecture, and sectoral priorities, HZL said.

Senior leadership from Hindustan Zinc and Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) shared an integrated overview of the proposed industrial layout, utilities, renewable-energy integration, logistics linkages, and the facilitation mechanisms designed to support manufacturing and research-driven enterprises, it added.The proposed zinc park is planned near Hindustan Zinc's world-class mining and smelting operations at Chanderiya, Dariba, and Debari in Rajasthan.

