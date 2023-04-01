NLC India reports highest-ever power generation at 30.08 BU |

NLC India has registered the highest-ever power generation of 30.08 BU in FY23, the company announced through an exchange filing.

NLC in the financial year 2022 continues to demonstrate an upward trend in coal production with a coal production of 10.3 MT with addition to the highest ever offtake of 9.90 MT.

The company in this year also reported the highest ever Green Power Generation of 2.19 BU. It also reported the all -time highest power export of 26.81 BU.

NLC India has achieved the capex target of 103.10 per cent and is the country's first ever to have coal swapping arrangement.

The company was ranked number one for timely payments and second overall among the top CPSEs in GeM.

NLC India shares

The shares of NLC India Limited on Friday closed at Rs 77.10, up by 1.85 per cent.