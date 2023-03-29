Tata Power receives Letter of Award of ₹1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India | Image: Tata (Representative)

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) of ₹1,755 crore for setting up a 300 MW Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) based EPC project for NLC India Limited (NLCIL), formerly called Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, as part of the CPSU scheme, via an exchange filing.

The project, located at Barsingar in Bikaner District, Rajasthan, is expected to generate more than 750 million units and reduce 6 lakh tons of CO2 annually.

NLCIL has been a forerunner amongst the Public Sector Enterprises in the energy sector, with large scale lignite production and significant share in thermal and renewable power generation.

TPSSL will also do the operation and maintenance of the project for 3 years after the commercial operation declaration (COD). The LoA for the project was awarded through competitive bidding.

The project will get commissioned within 18 months from the date of receiving of LoA. TPSSL will handle the complete project execution from designing to commissioning and the evacuation system up to delivery point (220 KV side of pooling Substation).

This win not only reinforces TPSSL's leadership position in the execution of large solar projects but also establishes it as a preferred partner for driving the green energy transition in the country.

TPSSL has commissioned some of the most significant EPC and large-scale solar projects in the country.

TPSSL is a trailblazer in developing and setting up customized renewable projects and with this win, its total portfolio will touch 11.5GWp. As on date, TPSSL’s total order book stands at about ₹17,000 crore.

