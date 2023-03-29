 PowerGrid Corporation acquires three projects
The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
PowerGrid Corporation acquires three projects | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited informed that the company pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding, has on 28.03.2023 acquired three projects, via an exchange filing.

The projects and details are:

1) Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited (RPDTL), the Project SPV to establish Western Region Expansion SchemeXXVII (WRES-XXVII), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting Limited.

The Transmission system comprises of establishment of 400kV D/C Transmission lines traversing through the states of Chhattisgarh and bays extension works. The transmission system is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be completed in 18 months.

2) Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited (DTL), the Project SPV to establish Transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part B, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting Limited.

The Transmission system comprises comprises of establishment of Bays extension works at 2 existing Sub-stations in the state of Chhattisgarh including creation of 220kV Voltage. The transmission system is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be completed progressively by March, 2025.

3) Bhadla Sikar Transmission Limited (BSTL), the Project SPV to establish Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E, on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting Limited.

The Transmission system comprises establishment of a new 765kV D/C Transmission lines passing through the state of Rajasthan and bays extension work. The transmission system is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be completed in 18 months.

