Nitta Gelatin India Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 95% To ₹35.92 Crore In Q2 FY27, Revenue Up 22%

Nitta Gelatin India |

Mumbai: Nitta Gelatin India Limited announced on 30 October 2026 a consolidated net profit of ₹35.92 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 (Q2 FY27). This represents an increase of 95.36% compared with the net profit of ₹18.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹173.60 crore for Q2 FY27, marking an increase of 22.31% from ₹141.93 crore reported in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter also rose to ₹168.82 crore, up from ₹138.07 crore year-on-year.

Total expenses for Q2 FY27 were ₹127.46 crore, compared with ₹116.41 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax from continuing operations was ₹46.14 crore, an increase from ₹25.52 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was ₹39.80, up from ₹20.81 in Q2 FY26. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations also increased to ₹39.80 from ₹20.81 year-on-year.

Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹61.09 crore, up from ₹37.51 crore in the corresponding half-year of the previous fiscal. Total income for the six-month period was ₹318.14 crore, compared with ₹283.20 crore in the same period last year.

Board Meeting and Postal Ballot

The Board of Directors also approved a postal ballot to seek shareholder approval for the appointment of Snehil Kumar Singh as Nominee Director of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited. Singh will replace Arun K. Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.