Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Updates: Govt introduces One Nation One Ration Card

One Nation One Ration Card will be implemented- 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered by national portability by August 2020, says FM Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman has announced free food grains supply to all migrants in the next two months. For non-card holders, they shall be given 5 kg wheat or rice or 1 kg pulse per family. Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this in the next two months
Extending EPF support for business and organised workers for another 3 months for salary months of June, July and August 2020 - will provide liquidity for workers in MSME and other Businesses, say Finance Minister
12,000 self-help groups (SHGs) have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during COVID-19 period. 7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
We have already generated 14.62 crore person-days of work till 13th May, which is 40-50% more persons enrolled as compared to last May. Migrant workers going back to their states being actively enrolled: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Liquidity Support to farmers & rural Economy provided post COVID-19 as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package: Finance Minister
Govt has permitted state govts to utilise SDRF for setting up shelter for migrants & providing them food, water etc: FM
Rs 6,700 crore has been awarded as working capital to state agencies for procuring agriculture produce - FM Sitharaman
GoI has allowed state government to use disaster response fund to arrange food and shelter for the migrant workers. Rs 11,000 crore has been sent in that fund - FM Sitharaman
Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from 1st March has been extended to 31st May: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Direct Support to Farmers & Rural Economy provided post COVID19 as part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package: Finance Minister
Today's initiatives focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders and farmers. Nine steps to be announced, says FM. Over 3 crore marginal farmers availed loans, which were worth over Rs 4 lakh crore, says the FM.
Today's initiatives focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed & small farmers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
On Wednesday, Sitharaman unveiled the first set of measures which covered micro, small and medium enterprises, non-banking finance companies, power distribution companies, real estate and sops under direct tax and provident fund contribution.
