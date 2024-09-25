Nikkei, KOSPI Close With Losses, Chinese Indices Aided By Stimulus News Wither Red Wave

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Asian indices are one of the most important facets of global equity market. Sometimes it sets trends and sometimes it follows the happenings that have transpired at Wall Street. But, most importantly, it gives us a glimpse into some of the developments in some of the consequential markets around the globe.

On Wednesday, September 25, when the trading session came to a close, major Asian indices, that dictate the overall mood of the market, ended in red. However, there is an outlier to this red wave. The Chinese indices, which have not had the best year so far, improved their status compared to the previous day.

Nikkei

Starting with one of the biggest indices on the continent, Nikkei 225, the Tokyo-based index closed in red. The decline was not that significant, as Nikkei closed with a dip of 0.19 per cent or 70.33 points. This took the overall value to 37,870.26.

TOPIX

When we look at another Tokyo-based index, the TOPIX, also closed the day with a red scratch to its mark. The index closed with a drop of 0.23 per cent or 6.23 points. The index closed the intraday proceedings at 2,650.50.

KOSPI

The strong South Korean KOSPI closed the day with biggest decline amongst the big names. The KOSPI closed with a massive decline of 1.34 per cent or 35.36 points. The Seoul-based index dropped to 2,596.32 points, by the end of the day.

China's Economic Stimulus

As mentioned before, the indices connected to China blossomed. This equity euphoria is connected to the fiscal stimulus that Chinese government induced into the system to aid the railing economy. The authorities suggested using a few measures to achieve the government's target of 5 per cent growth.

These measures include reductions to the reserve requirement ratio, or RRR, according to reports.

The second-largest economy in the world also intends to lower the interest rates of existing mortgage loans.

'Chinese' Indices Close With Gains

The impact of this move was reflected in the intraday trade on Tuesday. This confidence booster from the government has travelled into the markets for another day.

SSE Composite

The Shanghai-based SSE Composite ended the day in green with major gains. The index gained a massive 1.16 per cent or 33.18 points. This took the overall value to 2,896.31.

Hang Seng

Hong Kong-based Hang Seng also closed for the day's trade in green, However, the gains in this case were lower than those of SSE Composite. The index gained 0.68 per cent or 128.54 points. This surge took the overall value to 19,129.10 points.

Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index

Interestingly, the Taiwan-based index also surged with major gains. Taiwan or Republic of China, is disputed territory, with Chinese government claiming it to be a part of China. When it comes to the index, TAIEX closed the day on 22,761.60 points. This happened after the index made bumper gains of 1.47 per cent or 329.82 points.