American Mining Shares Make Major Gains After China's Economic Stimulus

The American markets closed for the day's trade on Tuesday, September 24 on a positive note, with marquee indices closing in green. The major indices, including Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended the day with gains of under 0.50 per cent, while Nasdaq closed with a slightly better number.

Now in this, major mining stocks listed on the NYSE rose, marking the day with giant leaps. This apparent surge is being attributed by many to teh recent economic stimulus that was brought by the Chinese government to aid and espouse its slowing, consumption-straved economy.

Some of the mining stocks to do well at Wall Street in the intraday trading session are as follows:

Southern Copper Corp

The Arizona-based mining company saw a major surge in its prospects. At the time of the closing bell, the company shares rocketed by 7.22 per cent or USD 7.66. 48.72

This took the overall value of each individual share to USD 113.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc

In addition, another mining major to make to the list with major gains was Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The Arizona-based company also saw a major jump in its value.

The company shares rose by a mammoth 7.93 per cent or USD 3.58. This took the overall value of the shares to USD 48.72.

It was just the mining companies that had a field day at the equity markets. This is because chemical companies that deal in the making of lithium and copper, two of the most important metals in the modern economy, also saw their shares rise exponentially. It is to be noted that these metals are extensively used in the manufacturing of semiconductor and other facets of the larger economy, including electric vehicles.

Arcadium Lithium

One of the chemical companies to close in green with gains was Arcadium Lithium.

The Philadelphia-based company saw its prospects rise to USD 2.58. This came to pass after a jump of 3.20 per cent or USD 0.080.

Albemarle Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corporation also made major gains in the day's trade on Tuesday.

Albemarle Corporation rose by 1.97 per cent or USD 1.75. This took the overall value of the shares to USD 90.46.

Lithium Americas Corp

Another company to make merry of the occasion was Lithium Americas Corp.

The Canadian company listed on the NYSE leaped by a significant 6.49 per cent or USD 0.15. This took the overall value to USD 2.46 per share.