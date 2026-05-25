NIBE Group Inaugurates Advanced Defence Manufacturing Complex In Maharashtra

NIBE Group inaugurated its advanced Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi, Maharashtra, in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: NIBE Group has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi, Maharashtra, marking a significant step in India’s push towards indigenous defence manufacturing and strategic self-reliance.

The inauguration took place on May 23 in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Several senior dignitaries, including General Anil Chauhan, Uday Samant, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, Lt Gen Anoop Shinghal, Air Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy, Dr Sameer Kamat, Lt Gen Vineet Gaur, and Swami BrahmVihari ji, were also present at the ceremony.

Facility To Focus On Ammunition, Rocket Systems

The integrated complex has been envisioned as a next-generation ecosystem for advanced artillery systems, missile technologies, ammunition manufacturing, rocket systems, energetic materials, autonomous defence platforms, and space technologies. It includes a 155mm ammunition shell manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of five lakh shells, indigenous TNT and RDX plant technologies, a Bio-CNG and hydrogen fuel plant, and facilities linked to space and satellite technologies.

Suryastra Rocket System Flagged Off

A key highlight of the event was the ceremonial flag-off of “Suryastra”, described by the company as India’s first indigenous 300 km Universal Rocket Launching System. The system is being positioned as a major step in strengthening long-range precision strike capabilities and advanced battlefield technologies. The press note also highlighted successful trials of the 100 km loitering munition “Skystriker”, reflecting NIBE Group’s growing focus on next-generation warfare systems.

Rajnath Singh Praises NIBE Group

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh praised NIBE Group’s contribution to the national objective of “Make in India, Make for the World”. He said the scale and capability developed by the group would help propel India into a new era of next-generation defence weapons manufacturing.

Fadnavis Backs Maharashtra Defence Corridor Vision

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the inauguration marked an important chapter in Maharashtra’s defence corridor vision, covering regions such as Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Ahilyanagar. He also commended the successful trials of Suryastra and the 100 km loitering munition “VayuAstra”, calling them strategically significant.

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Over 3,000 Jobs Expected

Ganesh Nibe said the group remained committed to supporting Aatmanirbhar Bharat by building world-class indigenous capabilities, reducing dependence on imports in critical defence sectors, and positioning India as a global defence manufacturing hub.

The Shirdi complex is expected to generate more than 3,000 direct employment opportunities and create a wider ecosystem for advanced defence manufacturing, innovation, MSME collaboration and technology development in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the PDF/press release provided by NIBE Group and has not been independently verified from external sources.